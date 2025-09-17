Next Article
2,500 tourists stranded in Mussoorie as road to city washes out
India
Nonstop rain and sudden cloudbursts on September 16-17 have washed out parts of the main Dehradun-Mussoorie road, stranding around 2,500 tourists in Mussoorie.
The downpour also led to 13 deaths in Dehradun and caused major disruptions across Uttarakhand.
Hotels in Mussoorie offer free stays for stranded visitors
Authorities are racing to build a Bailey bridge at Kolhukhet so light vehicles can start moving by tonight.
A longer detour via Vikasnagar has just reopened, letting some people leave town.
Meanwhile, hotels in Mussoorie stepped up to offer free stays for stranded visitors—showing a bit of kindness when it's needed most.