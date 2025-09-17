Delhi accident: BMW driver Kaur's charges include tampering with evidence

Kaur faces serious charges

Kaur faces serious charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and tampering with evidence.

The Patiala House Court ordered CCTV footage from the accident site to be preserved and set the hearing for this application for September 18, 2025.

She's currently in judicial custody as police work through statements and evidence—including matching her husband's account with the CCTV—to piece together what really happened that night.