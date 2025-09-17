Delhi accident: BMW driver Kaur's charges include tampering with evidence
A tragic accident on September 14, 2024, saw Gaganpreet Kaur's BMW collide with a motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.
Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, died in the crash while his wife Sandeep Kaur was seriously injured.
Afterward, instead of heading to a nearby hospital, Kaur drove the couple about 20km to GTB Nagar Hospital—a decision that Navjot's family has questioned.
Kaur faces serious charges
Kaur faces serious charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and tampering with evidence.
The Patiala House Court ordered CCTV footage from the accident site to be preserved and set the hearing for this application for September 18, 2025.
She's currently in judicial custody as police work through statements and evidence—including matching her husband's account with the CCTV—to piece together what really happened that night.