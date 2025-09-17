'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' kicks off in Puducherry

The opening day saw a medical camp at Karikalambakkam Community Welfare Centre, which was inaugurated via video conferencing, plus free nutrition kits for pregnant women and anti-TB kits for caregivers. Over the two weeks, women can get checked for anemia, diabetes, TB, breast and cervical cancer, along with advice on staying healthy.

Other recent achievements in women's health

Puducherry has already been recognized nationally for treating over 62,000 women with anemia.

The region also earned a Platinum Certificate from the Health Ministry under the LaQshya initiative for labor room quality improvement.

CM Rangasamy highlighted that women now make up most new government clerical hires.

With JIPMER leading clinical exams and cancer screenings in the region—and even a blood donation drive by BJP volunteers—the focus is clearly on real support for women's health right now.