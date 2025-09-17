'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' kicks off in Puducherry
On September 17, 2025, Puducherry kicked off the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
The campaign is all about boosting women's health—offering screenings, nutrition support, and disease prevention over the next 16 days.
Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy participated in the inauguration at a venue where the national launch event was live-streamed.
What will the campaign offer?
The opening day saw a medical camp at Karikalambakkam Community Welfare Centre, which was inaugurated via video conferencing, plus free nutrition kits for pregnant women and anti-TB kits for caregivers.
Over the two weeks, women can get checked for anemia, diabetes, TB, breast and cervical cancer, along with advice on staying healthy.
Other recent achievements in women's health
Puducherry has already been recognized nationally for treating over 62,000 women with anemia.
The region also earned a Platinum Certificate from the Health Ministry under the LaQshya initiative for labor room quality improvement.
CM Rangasamy highlighted that women now make up most new government clerical hires.
With JIPMER leading clinical exams and cancer screenings in the region—and even a blood donation drive by BJP volunteers—the focus is clearly on real support for women's health right now.