Woman arrested for burning national flag, claims she has mental issues
Soni Thathera, 37, was arrested in Surat on Wednesday after a video surfaced showing her burning the Indian national flag in Amroli on September 15.
The clip quickly spread on social media, as she's seen waving a small tricolor before putting it into a fire.
Thathera was charged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act
Thathera was charged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, which bans flag desecration.
Police say she may have mental health challenges and "does not have a sense of what is good and what is not."