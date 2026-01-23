Arjun tank upgraded with anti-drone measures for Republic Day parade
India
The Indian Army's Arjun tank is getting a spotlight at this year's Republic Day Parade, but with some serious upgrades.
After seeing how drones changed the game in recent conflicts, the army has added new anti-drone defenses and its own set of drones to the Arjun, making it much tougher against modern threats.
What's actually new?
On top of the turret, there's now a wire-mesh "cope-cage" that helps block drone-dropped bombs—Major Hitesh Mehta calls it a simple but smart way to keep crews safer.
Plus, the tank carries two drones: one scouts for about half an hour, while the other can hit targets beyond what you can see.
Basically, Arjun can now spot trouble early and fight back from a distance.