Army, Navy, Air Force chiefs celebrate Diwali with soldiers
This Diwali, the heads of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force left their offices to celebrate with soldiers stationed in some of the country's toughest regions.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi marked the festival onboard INS Vikrant alongside Prime Minister Modi, while Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Deputy Chief AK Bharti visited troops in Uttarakhand and the Siachen Glacier, showing appreciation for those who keep watch even during the holidays.
General Dwivedi emphasizes tech and teamwork
General Dwivedi highlighted the importance of new tech and teamwork for winter readiness, even talking about creative solutions like underground storage for water and fuel.
The chiefs' visits weren't just about sweets and greetings—they were a heartfelt thank you to soldiers spending Diwali away from home, recognizing their dedication to the nation.