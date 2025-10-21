Army, Navy, Air Force chiefs celebrate Diwali with soldiers India Oct 21, 2025

This Diwali, the heads of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force left their offices to celebrate with soldiers stationed in some of the country's toughest regions.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi marked the festival onboard INS Vikrant alongside Prime Minister Modi, while Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Deputy Chief AK Bharti visited troops in Uttarakhand and the Siachen Glacier, showing appreciation for those who keep watch even during the holidays.