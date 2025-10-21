Maoists call for nationwide bandh on October 24: Here's why

Maoists accuse BJP-led government of 'undermining democracy'

The Maoists say these crackdowns are part of a bigger strategy to target their supporters in places like Narayanpur and Bijapur.

Spokesperson Abhay accused the BJP-led government of "undermining democracy" and pushing a "corporate Hindu state," while also alleging attacks on minorities and dissenters.

The party is urging other left-wing groups to join rallies during the bandh to stand up against what they describe as an anti-people campaign.