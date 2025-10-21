Maoists call for nationwide bandh on October 24: Here's why
The banned CPI (Maoist) has called for a nationwide shutdown this Friday, October 24, 2025.
They're protesting recent government counter-insurgency operations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha—claiming these actions have led to the deaths of leaders like Comrade Manoj in what they call fake encounters.
Maoists accuse BJP-led government of 'undermining democracy'
The Maoists say these crackdowns are part of a bigger strategy to target their supporters in places like Narayanpur and Bijapur.
Spokesperson Abhay accused the BJP-led government of "undermining democracy" and pushing a "corporate Hindu state," while also alleging attacks on minorities and dissenters.
The party is urging other left-wing groups to join rallies during the bandh to stand up against what they describe as an anti-people campaign.