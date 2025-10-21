Delhi's Diwali firecracker sales touch ₹500cr mark: Report India Oct 21, 2025

This Diwali, Delhi's firecracker sales shot up to about ₹500cr—a big 40% jump from last year—even though strict rules and pollution warnings were in place.

The Supreme Court only allowed the sale of green crackers between October 18-21, and permitted bursting them for a few hours on the day before Diwali and on Diwali itself.