Over 100 chickenpox cases reported in Kerala district

Health officials recommend isolating if you're sick

Kids, older adults, and pregnant women are especially at risk for serious symptoms, so doctors are urging anyone with signs of chickenpox to get checked right away.

While the chickenpox vaccine isn't part of Kerala's usual immunization schedule, it is available privately and can help prevent complications.

Health officials also recommend isolating if you're sick and keeping up with good hygiene—think regular handwashing and not sharing personal items—to help stop the spread.