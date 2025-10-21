Next Article
Over 100 chickenpox cases reported in Kerala district
Kollam district in Kerala is dealing with a sudden chickenpox outbreak, with more than 100 people testing positive just this past week.
The virus spreads quickly—either through the air or by touching someone who's infected—which has local health teams on high alert.
Health officials recommend isolating if you're sick
Kids, older adults, and pregnant women are especially at risk for serious symptoms, so doctors are urging anyone with signs of chickenpox to get checked right away.
While the chickenpox vaccine isn't part of Kerala's usual immunization schedule, it is available privately and can help prevent complications.
Health officials also recommend isolating if you're sick and keeping up with good hygiene—think regular handwashing and not sharing personal items—to help stop the spread.