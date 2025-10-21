Siddaramaiah gives Bengaluru officials just 1 week to fix potholes

White-topping and road repairs

Bengaluru's roads have been a headache for years, with thousands of potholes still left to fix.

The CM is betting big on "white-topping" projects, which are meant to make roads last 25-30 years.

But progress has been slow, thanks to unpaid contractor bills and government priorities elsewhere.

This push is about safer, smoother commutes—and actually seeing your city's tax money at work.