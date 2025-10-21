Siddaramaiah gives Bengaluru officials just 1 week to fix potholes
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah just gave Bengaluru officials a week to fill every pothole in the city—speeding up the original October 31 deadline.
Heavy monsoon rains had slowed down road repairs, but now there's extra pressure to get things sorted.
Plus, Siddaramaiah noted that ₹8,000 crore has been allocated in the budget for development funds to all MLAs for their constituencies.
White-topping and road repairs
Bengaluru's roads have been a headache for years, with thousands of potholes still left to fix.
The CM is betting big on "white-topping" projects, which are meant to make roads last 25-30 years.
But progress has been slow, thanks to unpaid contractor bills and government priorities elsewhere.
This push is about safer, smoother commutes—and actually seeing your city's tax money at work.