Army to boost air defense against low-flying drones along borders

The Army is set to buy 45 upgraded lightweight radars, 48 fire control radar-drone detectors, and 10 improved lightweight radars. These new tools are designed to spot hard-to-detect aerial threats and will be plugged into the Akashteer air defense network for faster response.

Operation Sindoor exposed gaps in India's defenses

With these upgrades, commanders can process threat data from multiple sensors more quickly and coordinate firing of guns or missiles if needed.

This move comes after Operation Sindoor showed how camouflaged drones from Pakistan targeted both military and civilian sites—so combining better radars with existing weapons should make India's skies a lot harder to breach.