Why TikTok won't return to India anytime soon

India's digital security and data privacy concerns

This move highlights how seriously India is taking digital security and data privacy, especially when it comes to apps linked to China.

Even though TikTok's website was briefly accessible to some users, the app itself is still blocked on Indian app stores.

The government hasn't hinted at any changes ahead, showing they're sticking firmly to their policy of putting national interests first—even as tech and diplomacy keep colliding in India-China relations.