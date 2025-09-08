Why TikTok won't return to India anytime soon
India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just made it clear: TikTok isn't coming back anytime soon.
The app, along with 58 others, was banned back in June 2020 over national security concerns during tense times with China.
By January 2021, the ban became permanent—cutting off access for over 200 million Indian users.
India's digital security and data privacy concerns
This move highlights how seriously India is taking digital security and data privacy, especially when it comes to apps linked to China.
Even though TikTok's website was briefly accessible to some users, the app itself is still blocked on Indian app stores.
The government hasn't hinted at any changes ahead, showing they're sticking firmly to their policy of putting national interests first—even as tech and diplomacy keep colliding in India-China relations.