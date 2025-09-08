SC denies Vikas Yadav's request for further interim bail extension

Nitish Katara murder case

Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal were found guilty of killing Nitish Katara over his relationship with Vikas's sister, which their family opposed due to caste differences.

Another convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, finished a full 20-year sentence without any early release and was ordered out of prison in July 2025, having completed his 20-year sentence in March this year (2025).

This case keeps coming up because it highlights issues around family honor and justice in India.