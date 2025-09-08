NewsBytes Recommends: 'Bharat Electricity 2025'--India's energy sector in focus

Panels explored everything from digital grids to renewable integration

Panels explored everything from digital grids to renewable integration and new regulatory ideas.

Industry leaders like Suzlon's Vivek Srivastava highlighted progress in wind power, while ReNew's Purnendu Chaubey stressed the need to modernize our grid.

There was also buzz around building a hydrogen ecosystem and prepping for an energy mix that includes nuclear—all aimed at making India's power sector more resilient by 2035.