NewsBytes Recommends: 'Bharat Electricity 2025'--India's energy sector in focus
Bharat Electricity 2025 wrapped up in New Delhi on September 8, bringing together over 10,000 participants to talk about how India's energy sector is changing.
The event's theme—"Viksit Bharat: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives"—set the tone for big conversations about the future of electricity and clean energy in India.
Panels explored everything from digital grids to renewable integration
Panels explored everything from digital grids to renewable integration and new regulatory ideas.
Industry leaders like Suzlon's Vivek Srivastava highlighted progress in wind power, while ReNew's Purnendu Chaubey stressed the need to modernize our grid.
There was also buzz around building a hydrogen ecosystem and prepping for an energy mix that includes nuclear—all aimed at making India's power sector more resilient by 2035.