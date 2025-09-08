MP: 3 workers die in gas leak at lubricant factory
Three workers lost their lives on Sunday after a toxic gas leak at Sagarshri Lubricants Pvt Ltd in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.
The victims—Sushil Karma (35), Jagdish Ninama (30), and Deepak Jamod—were doing routine maintenance when they were exposed to the fumes.
A fourth worker is hospitalized and in stable/serious condition.
Police are investigating possible delays in alerting authorities
During cleaning work inside a chamber, one worker fainted from the gas, and two others collapsed while trying to help him.
All three were rushed to MY Hospital in Indore but couldn't be saved.
Police have started investigating possible delays in alerting authorities and checking if safety rules were followed at the factory.
Officials are now reviewing what went wrong and whether legal action is needed against the company based on their findings.