Landslide on Haridwar-Dehradun railway line halts train services
A landslide on Monday blocked the busy Haridwar-Dehradun railway line after heavy rains cracked the Mansa Devi hills.
Huge boulders crashed onto the tracks near Bhimgoda, close to the Kali temple, forcing more than a dozen trains—including the Vande Bharat Express—to stop service.
Nearby Shiva temple also collapsed
The landslide also brought down a nearby Shiva temple, despite efforts to protect the area with iron nets.
Crews are working with JCBs and gas cutters to clear debris, but train services are expected to be suspended for 8-10 hours while cleanup continues.