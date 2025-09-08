Next Article
IIT Madras tops NIRF for 10th consecutive year
IIT Madras has once again claimed the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, making it 10 straight years at number one.
Since NIRF began in 2016, IIT Madras has led both the Overall and Engineering categories, thanks to its strong focus on quality education, cutting-edge research, and positive impact on society.
Why IIT Madras is ranked number 1
The institute stands out for its modern campus facilities and a great student-to-faculty ratio that helps students learn better.
It's big on diversity too—offering scholarships and support programs so people from all backgrounds can thrive.
Plus, close ties with industry mean students graduate with skills that actually land jobs, keeping IIT Madras ahead of the curve year after year.