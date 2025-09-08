India to have over 200 warships, submarines by 2035
India is gearing up to seriously boost its Navy, aiming for over 200 warships and submarines by 2035.
With rising concerns about China and Pakistan at sea, the focus is on building more ships at home and modernizing the fleet to stay ready for any challenge.
Indian shipyards are busy making 55 ships and subs
Right now, Indian shipyards are busy making 55 ships and subs, with another 74 new vessels approved—including high-tech submarines, stealth frigates, anti-submarine corvettes, and mine-hunting ships.
There's also talk of a second aircraft carrier to eventually replace the aging INS Vikramaditya.
China has a massive navy
China already has a massive navy and is stepping up activity in the Indian Ocean—plus helping Pakistan get advanced submarines.
In response, India's planning new deals for six next-gen subs with special tech that lets them stay underwater longer.
It's all about keeping vital sea routes safe and making sure India can stand strong in the region.