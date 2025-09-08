Man who stole ₹1cr gold 'kalash' from Jain event arrested 

Posing as a priest, Verma was seen stealing a golden jhari (urn) and a gold coconut weighing around 760gm. He also took away a 115-gram gold jhari studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. These items are integral to Jain rituals. The stolen items belonged to businessman Sudhir Jain, who had brought them for daily rituals during the Daslakshan Mahaparv event. Jain told reporters that the thief had previously attempted similar thefts at three temples.

Victim identified

Stolen items belonged to businessman Sudhir Jain

"The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for aesthetics. But the kalash is linked to our sentiments. We can't put a value on such an object," Jain told reporters after the incident. The theft occurred while the organizers were busy preparing to welcome the dignitaries. The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The objects were discovered gone from the stage when the ceremonial festivities resumed.