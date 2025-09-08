Man who stole ₹1cr gold 'kalash' from Jain event arrested
What's the story
A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two golden kalash (urns) and other valuables worth around ₹1.5 crore from a Jain religious event at the Red Fort in Delhi. The accused, identified as Bhushan Verma, was nabbed by police in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was caught on CCTV footage during the theft, which took place on September 3 during the Daslakshan Mahaparv event at August 15 Park inside the Red Fort premises.
Theft details
Posing as a priest, Verma was seen stealing a golden jhari (urn) and a gold coconut weighing around 760gm. He also took away a 115-gram gold jhari studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. These items are integral to Jain rituals. The stolen items belonged to businessman Sudhir Jain, who had brought them for daily rituals during the Daslakshan Mahaparv event. Jain told reporters that the thief had previously attempted similar thefts at three temples.
Victim identified
"The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for aesthetics. But the kalash is linked to our sentiments. We can't put a value on such an object," Jain told reporters after the incident. The theft occurred while the organizers were busy preparing to welcome the dignitaries. The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The objects were discovered gone from the stage when the ceremonial festivities resumed.