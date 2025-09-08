Next Article
Maharashtra Maratha-Kunbi issue: Activist sets deadline for caste certificates
Maharashtra activist Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded that the state begin issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas by September 17, following a recent government order that set up a process for such certification.
Local committees—made up of revenue, panchayat, and agriculture officers—are now tasked with checking old records like the Hyderabad Gazetteer to confirm Kunbi ancestry.
Debate rages on among OBC leaders, scholars
Getting these certificates means Marathas who can prove Kunbi roots could access OBC reservation benefits.
Jarange has warned the government of "tough decisions" if they miss the deadline, which lands on Marathwada Liberation Day.
The move has sparked debate among OBC leaders and scholars and could reshape how reservations work in Maharashtra.