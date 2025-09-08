Communal clash erupts in Karnataka during Ganesh visarjan: 8 injured
What's the story
A communal clash broke out in Maddur town of Karnataka's Mandya district on Sunday night, leaving eight injured. The violence erupted during a Ganesh idol immersion procession when stones were allegedly thrown by miscreants. Per reports, the procession started from Siddhartha Nagar 5th cross under heavy police security, and when it crossed a mosque near Ram Rahim Nagar around 8:00pm, a few miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the procession.
Escalation
BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal activists present
After the initial stone-pelting on the procession, another group retaliated by throwing stones at the mosque. This led to a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups, with members of both communities gathering on the spot. Activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Bajrang Dal were also reportedly present.
Arrests
21 people arrested
Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said police teams were rushed to control the situation. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maddur to prevent further violence. As part of their efforts, authorities have arrested 21 people involved in the clash and tightened security across the area. In the wake of these developments, authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and warned against disrupting communal harmony.