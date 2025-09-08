Next Article
10 arrested in Delhi for trafficking babies, selling them
Delhi Police just cracked down on a major child trafficking ring, rescuing six babies under one year old and arresting 10 people.
The gang was targeting struggling families in hospitals around Delhi and nearby states.
One of the infants, a six-month-old, was rescued within 48 hours of being reported missing.
Police say traffickers were operating across multiple states
This wasn't some small-time scam—the network had been running across multiple states for quite a while.
According to police, the traffickers would approach families in tough situations and offer them money for their newborns.
Officers say they're committed to tracking down everyone involved and making sure kids stay safe from exploitation.