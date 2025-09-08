Men account for 55% cancer deaths in India: Study
A major study tracking cancer cases from 2015 to 2019 found that, even though women made up just over half of new cancer cases, men accounted for most of the deaths—about 55%.
By 2024, India is expected to see around 1.56 million new cancer cases and nearly 900,000 deaths.
Why the gender gap?
Women are more likely to get cancers like breast and cervical, which are often caught early and treated.
Men tend to get lung or oral cancers that are usually found later, leading to worse outcomes.
Where you live matters too—northeastern states like Mizoram have some of the country's highest risks for both men and women.
Need for smarter prevention
Experts say it's time for smarter prevention: things like HPV vaccines for women and anti-smoking programs for men could save lives.
The study highlights the need for improved healthcare access and targeted support to improve cancer outcomes in India.