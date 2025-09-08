PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi fights extradition to India India Sep 08, 2025

Mehul Choksi, the businessman wanted for India's massive ₹6,300 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is pushing back against being sent home from Belgium.

He was arrested in Antwerp in April 2025 and faces charges like fraud, forgery, and destroying evidence.

His bail was denied since authorities see him as a flight risk.

The final call on his extradition will come at a hearing in mid-September 2025.