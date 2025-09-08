PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi fights extradition to India
Mehul Choksi, the businessman wanted for India's massive ₹6,300 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is pushing back against being sent home from Belgium.
He was arrested in Antwerp in April 2025 and faces charges like fraud, forgery, and destroying evidence.
His bail was denied since authorities see him as a flight risk.
The final call on his extradition will come at a hearing in mid-September 2025.
India assures Belgium of fair treatment for Choksi
India has promised Belgium that Choksi will get fair treatment—he'd stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail with a roomy cell, proper lighting, medical care, and no solitary confinement.
He'll be monitored by CCTV and have another economic offenses undertrial as a cellmate.
Indian officials have also shared detailed evidence with Belgian authorities to back up their case for bringing him back.