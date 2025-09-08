Navratri 2025: Dates, significance, colors, and more

Each day spotlights a unique form of the Goddess, each with its own color and meaning—think white for purity on day one (Maa Shailputri), then red symbolizing energy and passion (Maa Brahmacharini), royal blue for calmness and strength, and so on, with specific colors and meanings for each day. Key moments include Sandhi Puja on September 29 and Ayudha Puja on October 1.

Why it matters

Navratri isn't just about rituals—it's about celebrating good triumphing over evil.

For many, it's a chance to pause from daily life, reflect through fasting or prayer, and reconnect spiritually.

Whether you join in or just want to know what everyone's talking about this fall, it's a festival full of meaning and energy.