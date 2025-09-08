IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan; Delhi may see rain

Floods, landslides wreak havoc in northern India

Monsoon rains are causing major problems across northern India right now. Punjab is facing severe floods that have sadly led to at least 46 deaths and big crop losses, with the Army stepping in for rescue efforts.

In Gujarat's Vadodara, rising river levels mean waterlogged streets and closed roads.

Himachal Pradesh is also struggling: over 800 roads are blocked due to landslides and floods, while Rajasthan is at risk of floods, waterlogging, and landslides due to predicted heavy rain.