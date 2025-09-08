Next Article
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan delayed by 12 hours, sparks outrage
Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion ran into a 12-hour delay on Sunday, thanks to high tide and some technical hiccups at Girgaon Chowpatty.
The procession made it to the beach by morning, but a new electric raft—meant to modernize things—struggled with the strong currents, holding up the visarjan (immersion) much longer than expected.
Social media users called out organizers for 'VIP treatment'
The idol was finally immersed at 9pm wrapping up an unusually drawn-out Ganesh Chaturthi farewell.
Many devotees weren't thrilled—they took to social media to call out organizers for allegedly giving VIPs special treatment while regular visitors waited.
Some also questioned why a boat from Gujarat was used instead of sticking with Mumbai's traditional Koli community methods.