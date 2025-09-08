Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan delayed by 12 hours, sparks outrage India Sep 08, 2025

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion ran into a 12-hour delay on Sunday, thanks to high tide and some technical hiccups at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The procession made it to the beach by morning, but a new electric raft—meant to modernize things—struggled with the strong currents, holding up the visarjan (immersion) much longer than expected.