Maharashtra banks closed September 8: Plan your payments accordingly
Heads up if you're in Maharashtra: all banks will be closed on Monday, September 8, 2025, due to a public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government.
The RBI made this call after canceling an earlier holiday set for September 5.
Most other states' banks will stay open that day.
Financial markets will also be shut
It's not just banks—key financial markets like forex and government securities in Maharashtra will also be shut on September 8.
Any settlements planned for that day are bumped to September 9, so plan your payments and trades accordingly.
Other state holidays to keep in mind
If you're traveling or need banking elsewhere, keep in mind:
Jammu and Srinagar have holidays on September 12 and 23,
Rajasthan observes Navratra Sthapna on the 22nd, and Durga Puja holidays hit eastern states at the end of the month.