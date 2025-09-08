Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam; terrorist killed, soldiers injured 

The joint operation is being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group (SOG), Indian Army , and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) . The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), saying "Based on specific intelligence, #encounter has started in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job." Further details about this encounter are awaited as security forces continue to engage with the terrorists.

Previous incidents

'Human GPS' killed in Gurez encounter

This comes after a recent encounter in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir last month, where two terrorists were killed. One of them was identified as Bagu Khan, also known as "human GPS," who had been involved in over 100 infiltration attempts since 1995. He was associated with the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen and was a resident of Pakistan.