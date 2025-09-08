Punjab floods force BSF to evacuate posts; fencing damaged
Severe monsoon floods have swamped villages and farmland in Punjab this week, with the overflowing Ravi River submerging over 60 Border Security Force (BSF) outposts along the India-Pakistan border, forcing personnel to evacuate to safer spots like Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib.
Around 100km of fencing in key districts—including Gurdaspur and Amritsar—was badly damaged.
Floodwaters break through border fences
Floodwaters broke through border fences on both sides, even pushing Pakistani Rangers to abandon some posts.
Despite the chaos, BSF teams are still patrolling with drones and boats, while the Indian Air Force has assisted with evacuations from flooded posts.
The Kartarpur Corridor is closed for now due to waterlogging, stopping cross-border pilgrimages.
BSF racing to fix broken fences
BSF is racing to fix broken fences and restore posts while also running flood relief operations for affected communities.
Even with tough conditions on the ground, they're staying focused on both security and helping people get back on their feet.