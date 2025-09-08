Next Article
Manipur: 6 insurgents linked to extortion, other crimes arrested
Security forces in Manipur just pulled off a major operation, arresting six people linked to banned insurgent groups on Monday.
Acting on fresh intelligence, they targeted those involved in extortion and other crimes—four arrests happened near the Indo-Myanmar border.
Insurgents belong to different underground outfits
Those arrested belong to different underground outfits like KCP-MFL, UNLF-K, and KCP-Apunba.
The group includes Ch Thoiba Singh and Pukhrambam Tondonba Singh, plus others picked up from Kakching district and Imphal West.