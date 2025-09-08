2 undertrials escape, but are caught within hours

Escape fueled by frustration over delayed bail

The escape unfolded when Ravi Kumar, accused of pension fund misappropriation, attacked a head warder in the kitchen, grabbed his keys and phone, and let himself and fellow undertrial Ramu out.

Their break was reportedly fueled by frustration over delayed bail and personal grudges, with another inmate egging them on.

Authorities responded fast with lookout notices and multiple search teams, leading to the quick arrest—and now, security at the jail is getting tighter to prevent any repeat acts.