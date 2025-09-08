Jaishankar at BRICS summit: India's balancing act on global stage India Sep 08, 2025

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at a virtual BRICS summit led by Brazil's President Lula da Silva.

The big topic? The US slapped 50% tariffs on India and Brazil, though for different reasons: India's penalties are tied to Russian oil imports, while Brazil's are linked to domestic political developments.

With PM Modi skipping the meeting and India set to lead BRICS in 2026, it's clear New Delhi is juggling some tricky global relationships.