Jaishankar at BRICS summit: India's balancing act on global stage
On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at a virtual BRICS summit led by Brazil's President Lula da Silva.
The big topic? The US slapped 50% tariffs on India and Brazil, though for different reasons: India's penalties are tied to Russian oil imports, while Brazil's are linked to domestic political developments.
With PM Modi skipping the meeting and India set to lead BRICS in 2026, it's clear New Delhi is juggling some tricky global relationships.
Why it matters for India
This isn't just about trade—it's about how rising US protectionism is making things tougher for growing economies like India and Brazil.
The summit highlighted calls for fairer global rules without picking direct fights.
For young Indians, it's a reminder of how international politics can shape jobs, prices, and opportunities back home as India tries to balance old friends with new alliances.