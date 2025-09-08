'Panama route' US migrant shot dead for stopping public urinator
Kapil, a 26-year-old from Haryana, was shot and killed in California on Saturday after he tried to stop someone from urinating near his workplace.
Working as a security guard, Kapil had reached the US in 2022 by illegally traveling through Panama and Mexico—a risky journey that cost his family around ₹45 lakh.
His family learned of his death through a relative.
Family appeals for help to bring his body back
Kapil's family and village leaders are asking government officials for help to bring his body back to India, a process expected to take about 15 days and cost nearly ₹15 lakh.
The entire village is supporting them, with the sarpanch saying, "The entire village is standing with the family, but they are deeply broken in this time of grief."
This tragedy has brought attention again to the dangers faced by Indian migrants abroad.