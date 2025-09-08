'Panama route' US migrant shot dead for stopping public urinator

Family appeals for help to bring his body back

Kapil's family and village leaders are asking government officials for help to bring his body back to India, a process expected to take about 15 days and cost nearly ₹15 lakh.

The entire village is supporting them, with the sarpanch saying, "The entire village is standing with the family, but they are deeply broken in this time of grief."

This tragedy has brought attention again to the dangers faced by Indian migrants abroad.