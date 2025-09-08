India just finished its longest railway tunnel: Know how

Teamwork, tech, tenacity

Tunnel boring machine operators Baljinder Singh and Ram Avtar Singh Rana faced some wild Himalayan challenges, including a major landslide that forced their German-made TBM "Shakti" to work at full power.

With support from a dedicated team of 200—the first time this tech was used for railways in the Himalayas—they contributed to the completion of a parallel downline tunnel (13.09km) after finishing their upline tunnel, showing just how much teamwork went into pulling off this engineering win.