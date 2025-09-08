Next Article
Congress MP Tariq Anwar in mud after truck gets stuck
Congress MP Tariq Anwar was carried on villagers' backs in Katihar, Bihar, after his truck got stuck in deep mud during a visit to flood-hit areas.
Even though he was exhausted from the heat, Anwar kept going—using tractors and boats to inspect flood-hit areas and meet people affected by the floods.
Locals step in to help
Locals stepped in to help their MP out of genuine concern for his health, showing real community spirit during tough times.
The situation highlights just how severe this year's floods are, with many families affected and struggling.
Anwar's hands-on visit—and his call for urgent government relief—spotlights why visible leadership and solidarity matter when disasters hit vulnerable communities.