Sleeper Vande Bharat to cut Delhi-Patna travel time by 50% India Sep 08, 2025

Indian Railways is rolling out its first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Patna by the end of September 2025.

This overnight train will slash the current journey time from 23 hours to just 11.5 hours, making trips way faster.

Tickets will cost about 10-15% more than Rajdhani, but you get speed and upgraded comfort in return.