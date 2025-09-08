Sleeper Vande Bharat to cut Delhi-Patna travel time by 50%
Indian Railways is rolling out its first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Delhi and Patna by the end of September 2025.
This overnight train will slash the current journey time from 23 hours to just 11.5 hours, making trips way faster.
Tickets will cost about 10-15% more than Rajdhani, but you get speed and upgraded comfort in return.
Train will have First, Second, and Third AC coaches
With space for up to 1,128 passengers across AC First, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier sleepers, this train packs modern touches—think CCTV cameras, LED screens, sensor-based automatic doors, hot water showers in First AC, bio-vacuum toilets, modular pantries and top-tier fire safety.
Train will reach up to 180km/h
Powered by electric multiple units and reaching up to 180km/h with the Kavach anti-collision system on board, this train isn't just fast—it's safer too.
The aircraft-style interiors aim to make overnight travel smoother than ever before—definitely a big upgrade over the usual Rajdhani experience.