Kashmir's restaurant scene struggles after rotten meat scandal India Sep 08, 2025

Kashmir's restaurant scene is struggling after a rotten meat scandal that started in late July/early August this year.

In August this year, authorities seized 340kg of unbranded meat near Srinagar Airport, following earlier finds of expired mutton in Ganderbal.

Since then, people have been avoiding eating out—restaurant sales have dropped to just 20-30% of what they used to be.