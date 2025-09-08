Next Article
Kashmir's restaurant scene struggles after rotten meat scandal
Kashmir's restaurant scene is struggling after a rotten meat scandal that started in late July/early August this year.
In August this year, authorities seized 340kg of unbranded meat near Srinagar Airport, following earlier finds of expired mutton in Ganderbal.
Since then, people have been avoiding eating out—restaurant sales have dropped to just 20-30% of what they used to be.
Meanwhile, authorities have taken several actions
Since the scandal broke, officials have confiscated over 12,000kg of unsafe meat and suspended licenses for nine dealers in Srinagar and Anantnag.
The High Court has stepped in, demanding tighter oversight.
Now, industry groups want the government to name those responsible so trust can be rebuilt—and everyone's hoping for stronger food safety rules going forward.