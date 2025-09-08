Apple iPhone 17 series battery capacities leaked ahead of launch
What's the story
Just a day ahead of Apple's official announcement, tipster ShrimpApplePro has leaked the battery capacities of the iPhone 17 series. The information was sourced from China's 3C certification database. The database shows that the iPhone 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max will come in both SIM-enabled and eSIM-only versions, depending on the region. The eSIM models are likely to pack slightly bigger batteries.
Battery details
iPhone 17 Air to house a roughly 3,000mAh battery
The leaked data indicates that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a smaller battery of 3,036mAh for the SIM-enabled model and 3,149mAh for the eSIM-only variant. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with two options: a standard version with a 3,988mAh battery and an upgraded model with 4,252mAh battery. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack in even more power with a battery capacity of 4,823mAh or 5,088mAh, depending on the configuration.
Record capacity
Standard iPhone 17 model to feature around 3,692mAh battery
If these leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be Apple's first smartphone to sport a battery over the 5,000mAh mark. This would be an almost 8% increase over its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to pack a battery of around some 3,692mAh capacity.