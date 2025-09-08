Apple iPhone 17 series battery capacities leaked ahead of launch

Battery details

iPhone 17 Air to house a roughly 3,000mAh battery

The leaked data indicates that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a smaller battery of 3,036mAh for the SIM-enabled model and 3,149mAh for the eSIM-only variant. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with two options: a standard version with a 3,988mAh battery and an upgraded model with 4,252mAh battery. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack in even more power with a battery capacity of 4,823mAh or 5,088mAh, depending on the configuration.