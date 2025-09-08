Next Article
New Jurassic-era dinosaur discovered in China
Scientists in China just uncovered a brand-new dinosaur species, Huashanosaurus qini, from the Jurassic era.
This 39-foot-long plant-eater was dug up in Guangxi and actually pushes back the arrival of big sauropods in South China by about 30 million years—pretty wild for dino timelines!
The fossils give us a fresh look at what life was like way back then.
Unusual features and ancient ecosystem insights
What's cool is that Huashanosaurus had some unusual features, like a hook-shaped ulna (that's part of its arm).
These finds challenge what researchers thought they knew about the age of the rock layers there.
Plus, discovering fish scales and plesiosaur teeth nearby hints that this area used to be super diverse and humid—a real hotspot for ancient life.