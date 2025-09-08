New Jurassic-era dinosaur discovered in China Technology Sep 08, 2025

Scientists in China just uncovered a brand-new dinosaur species, Huashanosaurus qini, from the Jurassic era.

This 39-foot-long plant-eater was dug up in Guangxi and actually pushes back the arrival of big sauropods in South China by about 30 million years—pretty wild for dino timelines!

The fossils give us a fresh look at what life was like way back then.