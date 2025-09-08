Next Article
OnePlus ditches Hasselblad, introduces DetailMax engine for better smartphone photography
OnePlus just called it quits with Hasselblad, ending their camera partnership to focus on its own tech—meet the new DetailMax Engine.
CEO Pete Lau says early results look good but admits there's more work ahead.
This chapter marks a fresh chapter for OnePlus's approach to smartphone photography.
OnePlus 15 to be 1st phone with DetailMax Engine
Launching later this year, the OnePlus 15 is set to debut with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.
Rumor has it the phone could also pack a silicon carbon battery topping 7,000mAh—meaning more juice for gaming and streaming.
Expect a revamped design and features that show off OnePlus's new direction post-Hasselblad.