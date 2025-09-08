Next Article
Blood Moon graces sky, turns Moon red for over an hour
The total lunar eclipse—aka the "Blood Moon"—lit up skies on September 7 and 8, turning the Moon a dramatic red as it was witnessed by over seven billion people across the globe.
The partial eclipse started at 9:57pm IST, reached its peak at 11:48pm and totality lasted over an hour, making it a seriously memorable night for sky-watchers.
Next total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2026
People snapped stunning photos everywhere—from New Delhi's Ashok Stambh to Cairo's skyline and Jerusalem's night sky.
The glowing red Moon was also spotted in Germany, Switzerland, Cape Town, Beijing, Baghdad, Cyprus, and more.
If you missed it this time, mark your calendar for the next total lunar eclipse!