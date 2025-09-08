Blood Moon graces sky, turns Moon red for over an hour Technology Sep 08, 2025

The total lunar eclipse—aka the "Blood Moon"—lit up skies on September 7 and 8, turning the Moon a dramatic red as it was witnessed by over seven billion people across the globe.

The partial eclipse started at 9:57pm IST, reached its peak at 11:48pm and totality lasted over an hour, making it a seriously memorable night for sky-watchers.