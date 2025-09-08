NASA alerts as airplane-sized asteroid zooms past Earth this week

Asteroid 2025 QV9 is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on Thursday, as per NASA's Asteroid Watch tracker. It will come within a distance of around two million kilometers from our planet. While this may sound like a safe distance, space experts consider it relatively close in astronomical terms. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of space rocks that frequently cross Earth's orbit.

No danger

NASA says asteroid poses no threat to Earth

Despite its close approach, asteroid 2025 QV9 poses no threat to Earth. NASA classifies an object as hazardous if it comes within 7.4 million kilometers of our planet and is wider than 85 meters. Scientists are keeping a close watch on it for any potential orbital changes that could occur in the future. A slight shift in an asteroid's path could have major implications, which is why agencies remain vigilant.