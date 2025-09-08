'Udta Punjab': Why Abhishek Chaubey was 'scared' to cast Alia

Abhishek Chaubey 's Udta Punjab, which tackled the drug menace in Punjab, is one of the most impactful films in recent times. The film starred Shahid Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Kareena Kapoor Khan , and Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, Chaubey revealed how he cast these actors. While Kapoor was the first to join the project, it was Bhatt who actively pursued the filmmaker for a role.

Casting insights Kapoor was the 1st to join the film Chaubey revealed that Kapoor was the first actor to sign on for Udta Punjab. The director said, "Shahid came to meet me, and I told him about the story... I just told him about his character and he got very excited." "I wasn't expecting that because he is a hero, why would he play the character of this madman?" Chaubey added.

Actor's perspective This is what Kapoor said after hearing 'Udta Punjab's story When Chaubey asked Kapoor about his decision, the actor explained, "I will never get a chance to play a character like this." "Main Shahid Kapoor banke reh jaunga (I will remain just Shahid Kapoor). This is my chance to do something different." After narrating the full script to him, Chaubey said that there was never any doubt in Kapoor's mind.

Actor influence Bhatt actively pursued a role in 'Udta Punjab' Interestingly, it was Kapoor who played a crucial role in getting Bhatt on board. Chaubey revealed that while shooting Shaandaar with Bhatt, Kapoor spoke to her about Udta Punjab. "She got really excited and Shahid offered to give her the script to read," he said. "Later, Shahid told me to take Alia in the film... I told him, 'Are you joking? How will she play this role?'"

Director's dilemma Chaubey had initial doubts about Bhatt's casting Chaubey admitted he was initially unsure about Bhatt's casting, having only seen her in Student Of The Year. However, after watching Highway, he realized she was a good actor, but he was still "scared" to cast her. Eventually, it was Bhatt's persistence that convinced him to cast her. "She told me her intention behind doing the film, and I really liked what she said, and I said 'let's do it.'"