Rajasthan: 2 arrested in Pakistan-ISI-linked railway track blast case
What's the story
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the Sri Ganganagar railway track blast case in Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur (21) and Davinder Singh (22), were nabbed by a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police, and Punjab Police. The incident has a possible link to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.
Entrapment method
Kaur was in touch with 2 handlers from Pakistan
The police said Kaur was in touch with two handlers from Pakistan, identified as "Chacha" and "Shah." They allegedly lured her into a romantic trap and funded her.
This modus operandi is reportedly common for ISI operatives, who target vulnerable women living alone by initiating romantic conversations and offering them money.
The same strategy was used on another woman named Babita from Ganganagar.
Incident details
Blast damaged railway track, creating a crater
The blast took place on the night of November 3 at around 9:45pm on a railway track near Ramsinghpur. It damaged two railway sleepers, damaged the track, and created a crater about two-and-a-half feet deep.
An Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger train had recently passed over the same track, just 75 minutes before the explosion.
Investigation progress
Police recover weapons, cartridges from Kaur
The police have recovered two weapons, 46 cartridges, and ₹30,000 from Kaur.
They have also detained three others who allegedly helped the accused by providing accommodation and transport to the crime scene.
The operation to apprehend these suspects was coordinated by Additional Director General (ADG) Rajasthan Dinesh MN and other senior officers, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganganagar Nitin Chaudhary.