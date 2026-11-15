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Home / News / India News / Rajasthan: 2 arrested in Pakistan-ISI-linked railway track blast case
Rajasthan: 2 arrested in Pakistan-ISI-linked railway track blast case
The accused are aged 22 and 21

Rajasthan: 2 arrested in Pakistan-ISI-linked railway track blast case

By Snehil Singh
Nov 15, 2026
11:01 am
What's the story

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the Sri Ganganagar railway track blast case in Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur (21) and Davinder Singh (22), were nabbed by a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police, and Punjab Police. The incident has a possible link to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Entrapment method

Kaur was in touch with 2 handlers from Pakistan

The police said Kaur was in touch with two handlers from Pakistan, identified as "Chacha" and "Shah." They allegedly lured her into a romantic trap and funded her.

This modus operandi is reportedly common for ISI operatives, who target vulnerable women living alone by initiating romantic conversations and offering them money.

The same strategy was used on another woman named Babita from Ganganagar.

Incident details

Blast damaged railway track, creating a crater

The blast took place on the night of November 3 at around 9:45pm on a railway track near Ramsinghpur. It damaged two railway sleepers, damaged the track, and created a crater about two-and-a-half feet deep.

An Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger train had recently passed over the same track, just 75 minutes before the explosion.

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Investigation progress

Police recover weapons, cartridges from Kaur

The police have recovered two weapons, 46 cartridges, and ₹30,000 from Kaur.

They have also detained three others who allegedly helped the accused by providing accommodation and transport to the crime scene.

The operation to apprehend these suspects was coordinated by Additional Director General (ADG) Rajasthan Dinesh MN and other senior officers, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganganagar Nitin Chaudhary.

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