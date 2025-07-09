Arunachal borders Tibet, not China: CM Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wants to set the record straight: the state borders Tibet—not China.
In a chat with PTI Videos, he emphasized, "Let me correct you here. We share a border with Tibet and not China," highlighting how Tibet's status changed only after the 1950s.
Khandu on Arunachal's borders
Khandu broke down Arunachal's borders for clarity—1,200km with Tibet, 150km with Bhutan, and 550km with Myanmar.
He pointed to the 1914 Shimla Convention, where British India and Tibet agreed on the McMahon Line as India's official boundary, but China did not agree to this boundary.
India officially rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal
China doesn't recognize this line and claims Arunachal as "South Tibet."
Khandu stressed that no Indian state directly borders China—just Tibet.
He also called out China for renaming places in Arunachal five times so far—a move India officially rejects as tensions over this region continue.