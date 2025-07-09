Next Article
Hoax bomb threat leads to evacuation of Himachal Pradesh courts
District courts in Shimla, Kullu, and Nahan had to be cleared out on Wednesday after anonymous emails warned of bombs.
This marks the eighth fake bomb threat in Himachal Pradesh this year—so far, all have turned out to be hoaxes after police checks found nothing dangerous.
Still, these incidents have caused a lot of disruption for everyone involved.
Similar threats have been made in other states too
Investigators say the emails were sent using VPNs, making it tough to track down who's behind them.
Two cases have been registered in Mandi and Kullu. Similar prank threats have also hit government offices and courts in states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Gujarat.
Authorities are keeping up security and working to stop more disruptions while they try to find those responsible.