Bengaluru man fatally assaults wife
Harish Kumar was arrested in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli for allegedly murdering his wife Padmaja during a heated argument at home.
Both were engineers and parents to two children.
Police say Kumar threw Padmaja to the ground and pressed his foot on her neck until she suffocated.
Man in police custody
Kumar is in police custody as investigators piece together what led to this tragic incident.
The police have confirmed Padmaja died from pressure on her neck.
Evidence collection is ongoing to fully understand the circumstances of this domestic homicide.