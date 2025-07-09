Next Article
UK's grounded F-35B faces daily parking fees at Thiruvananthapuram
A British F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stuck at Thiruvananthapuram Airport since June 14 after a sudden hydraulic failure forced it to land.
While British authorities work on repairs, the plane is quietly collecting a daily parking fee of ₹26,261.
India might cover these costs
Over 22 days, the total parking bill has reached nearly ₹5.8 lakh.
There's talk that India might cover these costs, considering how important this high-tech "Lightning" jet is for defense and the friendly ties between India and the UK.
It's not every day you see a $110 million fighter jet grounded and racking up airport charges like an ordinary car!