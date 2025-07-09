Arunachal Pradesh CM warns of 'Ticking water bomb'

China could trigger floods, worries India

If China suddenly releases water from the dam, it could trigger major floods—especially in places like the Siang region and among tribes such as the Adi.

To tackle this risk, India has proposed its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to help protect local communities and manage river flow.

All this comes at a time when India-China relations are already tense, so both environmental safety and cross-border cooperation are big concerns right now.