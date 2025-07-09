Arunachal Pradesh CM warns of 'Ticking water bomb'
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is sounding the alarm about a massive dam China is building on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, right near India's border.
He called it a "ticking water bomb" and worries it could seriously threaten local communities.
The fact that China isn't part of any international water agreements just adds to the unease, since there are no clear rules for sharing or managing these crucial rivers.
China could trigger floods, worries India
If China suddenly releases water from the dam, it could trigger major floods—especially in places like the Siang region and among tribes such as the Adi.
To tackle this risk, India has proposed its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to help protect local communities and manage river flow.
All this comes at a time when India-China relations are already tense, so both environmental safety and cross-border cooperation are big concerns right now.